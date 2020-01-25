Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €215.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ALV has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) target price on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €255.00 ($296.51) target price on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €242.00 ($281.40) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Independent Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €233.29 ($271.26).

Get Allianz alerts:

FRA ALV opened at €220.95 ($256.92) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €219.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €213.40. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.