AllSafe (ASAFE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $223.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $159,453.00 and approximately $223.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000441 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

