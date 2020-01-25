Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

AOSL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of AOSL stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.88. 118,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,069. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a market cap of $342.27 million, a P/E ratio of 694.35 and a beta of 1.07. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.97 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $116,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,170,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 117,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,750,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.