American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Receives $49.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

NYSE:AAT traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 328,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.30. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $40.95 and a 1 year high of $49.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.71.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $98.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.72 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,798.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,750,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,594,000 after buying an additional 2,198,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,557,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,542,000 after buying an additional 53,098 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,902,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,649,000 after buying an additional 725,298 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,464,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,027,000 after buying an additional 337,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

