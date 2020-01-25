American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Acquired by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 195.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

Shares of NYSE:AEP traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $102.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,188,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,008. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $102.36. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.89%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.