American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) PT Raised to $95.00

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Electric Power from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.67.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $102.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $102.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.21.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 968.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

