American Pacific (ASX:ABR) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of American Pacific (ASX:ABR) rose 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$0.41 ($0.29) and last traded at A$0.41 ($0.29), approximately 895,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.39 ($0.27).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.09 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00.

About American Pacific (ASX:ABR)

American Pacific Borates Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. The company's principal project is the 100% owned Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borate & Lithium Limited and changed its name to American Pacific Borates Limited in October 2019.

