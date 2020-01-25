American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Software Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets and supports a portfolio of application software solutions that enable businesses to respond to today’s dynamic global marketplace. The company’s software and services solutions are designed to automate many planning and operational functions principally in the areas of: (i) Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), (ii) Flow Manufacturing, (iii) E-Commerce Solutions and (iv) Logility Value Chain Solutions(TM). The company’s products are designed to provide rapid return on investment. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMSWA. BidaskClub cut American Software from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut American Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered American Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.68.

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $479.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 0.50. American Software has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $17.11.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President H Allan Dow sold 32,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $523,666.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 89,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,515.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,839 shares of company stock worth $707,225. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of American Software in the third quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of American Software in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 206.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in American Software in the third quarter worth $90,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

