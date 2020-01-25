Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,802 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Amgen by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,129,000 after purchasing an additional 399,317 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amgen by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,337,000 after purchasing an additional 274,146 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Amgen by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 404,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,295,000 after purchasing an additional 241,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.11.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $9.45 on Friday, reaching $225.59. 5,009,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,413. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $139.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

