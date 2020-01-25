Analysts Anticipate Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $998.62 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will announce sales of $998.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $999.33 million and the lowest is $997.90 million. Garmin reported sales of $932.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year sales of $3.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $934.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.19.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,092. Garmin has a 1 year low of $67.05 and a 1 year high of $101.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 181,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $16,909,591.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $255,099.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 826,185 shares of company stock worth $77,782,791. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Garmin by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Garmin by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Garmin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

