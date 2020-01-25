Analysts Anticipate Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.46 Million

Analysts expect that Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) will post $183.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $183.86 million. Globant reported sales of $140.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year sales of $658.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $658.00 million to $658.88 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $807.47 million, with estimates ranging from $797.77 million to $812.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $171.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.32 million. Globant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

GLOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Globant from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.10.

Shares of Globant stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.18. The stock had a trading volume of 191,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.35. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $65.10 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Globant by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Globant by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at $1,998,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

