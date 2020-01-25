Analysts Anticipate Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) to Announce -$0.47 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) will report earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.93). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.95. 436,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,738. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $20.16.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

