Analysts Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) will announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.39. WhiteHorse Finance posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 40.72%. The business had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WHF shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Securities raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

WhiteHorse Finance stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 70,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,163. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 94.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 337,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $4,667,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,654.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Finally, Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

