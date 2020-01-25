Analysts Expect EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. EVO Payments posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point began coverage on EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.01.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $495,240 in the last 90 days. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in EVO Payments by 85.1% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 216,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 99,355 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in EVO Payments by 8.8% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,124,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,628,000 after purchasing an additional 90,675 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EVO Payments by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

EVOP traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 250,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,263. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -70.30, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. EVO Payments has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $31.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.33.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

