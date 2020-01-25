Analysts Expect FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Post $1.57 EPS

FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FS Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 16.5% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $60.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.57 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned FS Bancorp an industry rank of 110 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSBW shares. Raymond James lowered shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 4,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $228,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,252.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 1,954 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $125,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,252 shares of company stock valued at $432,750. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in FS Bancorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 693.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FSBW traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,234. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $46.04 and a 1 year high of $64.41. The stock has a market cap of $276.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $24.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

