Analysts Expect Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) will announce $50.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.50 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $51.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year sales of $202.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.80 million to $203.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $204.03 million, with estimates ranging from $202.10 million to $206.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $50.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.96 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAFC. ValuEngine upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub lowered Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $598.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 3,419,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 34,199 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,826,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,310,000 after buying an additional 221,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

