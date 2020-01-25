Analysts Expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.13 Million

Brokerages predict that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will announce sales of $192.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $182.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.54 million. Hecla Mining reported sales of $136.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year sales of $701.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $631.04 million to $823.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $754.78 million, with estimates ranging from $730.87 million to $779.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on HL shares. CIBC upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Hecla Mining from $2.30 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.31.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $57,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,013 shares in the company, valued at $348,643.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Hecla Mining by 35.2% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,767,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,192,000 after buying an additional 2,541,606 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $3,389,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 55,213.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 1,656,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,285,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,715,000 after buying an additional 1,533,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hecla Mining by 22.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,255,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after buying an additional 1,129,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.19. 5,362,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,968,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 96.31 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.51.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

