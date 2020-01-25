Analysts expect JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) to post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for JD.Com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. JD.Com also reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.Com will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover JD.Com.

Get JD.Com alerts:

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. 86 Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JD.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.04.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.55. 14,209,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,705,835. JD.Com has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 106.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its stake in JD.Com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 65,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JD.Com by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in JD.Com by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 125,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 74,113 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. lifted its stake in JD.Com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 265,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in JD.Com by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JD.Com (JD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.