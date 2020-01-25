Analysts Set $22.00 Price Target for Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV)

Shares of Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $22.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Revlon an industry rank of 204 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have commented on REV shares. ValuEngine lowered Revlon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of REV traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 66,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,737. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.66. Revlon has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $27.93.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revlon will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Revlon by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Revlon in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Revlon by 7.3% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,350,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,735,000 after purchasing an additional 91,390 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon during the second quarter valued at about $459,000. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

