Analysts Set $28.00 Target Price for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Citi Trends an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Citi Trends stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 230,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,842. Citi Trends has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $23.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $183.05 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $43,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 101.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 175,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citi Trends by 4,772.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 300,216 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the second quarter worth about $3,809,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Citi Trends by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Citi Trends by 4.6% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 230,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citi Trends (CTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.