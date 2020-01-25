Analysts Set Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Price Target at $9.58

Shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.58.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBD. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBD. FMR LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 515,868 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 61.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,765,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 19,447.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,244,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,731,345. The company has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

