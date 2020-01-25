Analysts Set Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target at C$2.58

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.58.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBD.B. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.70 to C$2.10 in a report on Friday, January 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B opened at C$1.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -244.00. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$1.53 and a 1 year high of C$3.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.84.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

