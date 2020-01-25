Analysts Set Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Price Target at €29.13

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €29.13 ($33.87).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €38.60 ($44.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

ETR DEQ traded up €0.34 ($0.40) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €25.92 ($30.14). 104,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,238. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1 year low of €22.10 ($25.70) and a 1 year high of €27.76 ($32.28). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.68.

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.