Analysts Set Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Target Price at €137.57

Shares of Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €137.98 ($160.45).

A number of research firms have commented on HNR1. Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

FRA:HNR1 traded up €1.30 ($1.51) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €179.40 ($208.60). 109,964 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €173.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of €157.97. Hannover Re has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

