Analysts Set Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) PT at GBX 287.40

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 291.40 ($3.83).

IBST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ibstock in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 289 ($3.80) price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Ibstock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.42) price target on shares of Ibstock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Ibstock stock traded up GBX 7.20 ($0.09) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 295.60 ($3.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 297.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 252.08. Ibstock has a one year low of GBX 207 ($2.72) and a one year high of GBX 323.98 ($4.26).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

