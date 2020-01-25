Analysts Set Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) PT at $65.00

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.
Several brokerages have issued reports on INGN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.
NASDAQ:INGN traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 309,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,936. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inogen has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $155.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.27. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.63.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 235.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter.
Inogen Company Profile
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
