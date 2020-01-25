Analysts Set Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) PT at $65.00

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INGN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:INGN traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 309,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,936. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inogen has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $155.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.27. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Inogen had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $91.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Inogen will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 235.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

