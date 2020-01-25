Analysts Set National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) PT at $9.75

Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.
NCMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research raised National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.75 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.
NCMI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 250,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,434. The firm has a market cap of $584.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $8.93.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth $141,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 2,980.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 23,723 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 24.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
National CineMedia Company Profile
National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.
