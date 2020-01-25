Analysts Set National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) PT at $9.75

Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.

NCMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research raised National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.75 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

NCMI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 250,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,434. The firm has a market cap of $584.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth $141,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 2,980.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 23,723 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 24.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

