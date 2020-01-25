Analysts Set PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Target Price at $34.50

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFSI. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average of $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $436.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Chairman Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $460,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,628 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,741. Company insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 8.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,080,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,860,000 after acquiring an additional 472,076 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $6,812,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $7,065,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $5,598,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $3,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

