Analysts Set Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) Target Price at $9.86

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLDB shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:SLDB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 304,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,625. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $25.86. The firm has a market cap of $165.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 41,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,328,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 130,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 87,016 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 842.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after buying an additional 708,853 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

