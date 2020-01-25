Analysts Set Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) Target Price at $9.86

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.86.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLDB shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.
NASDAQ:SLDB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 304,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,625. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $25.86. The firm has a market cap of $165.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 41,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,328,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 130,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 87,016 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 842.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after buying an additional 708,853 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.
