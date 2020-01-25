ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.25

Shares of ANTA Sports Products Ltd (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 6071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

ANPDF has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, boxing, basketball, female fitness, cross-training, skiing, soccer, football, outdoor, and lifestyle products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the DESCENTE, FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands.

