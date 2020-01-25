Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a sell rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AAPL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Apple to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus restated a buy rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $282.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $318.31. 36,447,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,968,880. Apple has a 1-year low of $151.74 and a 1-year high of $319.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,395.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 546,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $108,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 6.8% during the second quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 137,130 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $1,354,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

