Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,375,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 4,024,621 shares.The stock last traded at $9.86 and had previously closed at $8.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGTC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Genetic Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 7.95. The stock has a market cap of $179.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.71.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Corp will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $425,288.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 359.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,082 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.