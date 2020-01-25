Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AAOI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 27.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 127.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 10.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 139.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 28,918 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

