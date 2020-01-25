ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $15.85

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.17, but opened at $15.85. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 3,306,800 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Commerzbank lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.70 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ArcelorMittal SA will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 275.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 32.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.