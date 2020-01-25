Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) to post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Archrock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. Archrock reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archrock will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Archrock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Archrock had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $244.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Archrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on Archrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 2.83. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

In other news, CEO D Bradley Childers bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Insiders have purchased 261,110 shares of company stock worth $324,823 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 19.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Archrock by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Archrock by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 27,335 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Archrock by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

