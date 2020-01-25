Arcos Dorados’ (ARCO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Arcos Dorados from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America raised Arcos Dorados from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcos Dorados has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of NYSE ARCO opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $9.22.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $749.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.94 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.90%. On average, analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 5.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. 39.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

