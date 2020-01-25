Argentum Trading Down 32.8% Over Last 7 Days (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Argentum has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar. Argentum has a market cap of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Coin Profile

Argentum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

