Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.05.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get Argo Group alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Argo Group by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Argo Group by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group during the 4th quarter worth $177,000.

Argo Group stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.81. 173,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,325. Argo Group has a 52-week low of $60.36 and a 52-week high of $78.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day moving average is $67.20.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.37 million.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.