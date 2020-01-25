Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €8.40 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €8.40 ($9.77) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AT1. Berenberg Bank set a €9.20 ($10.70) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.77) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €8.70 ($10.12).

Shares of ETR:AT1 traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €8.25 ($9.60). The company had a trading volume of 2,737,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €6.85 ($7.97) and a twelve month high of €8.15 ($9.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.54.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

