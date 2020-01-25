ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives $47.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASOMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut ASOS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of ASOS PLC/ADR stock traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $41.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,371. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.92 and a beta of 2.81. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $53.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.22.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

