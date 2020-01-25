AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Receives $30.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $4,388,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $6,215,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,528. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.71.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $110.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.