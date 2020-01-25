Assura PLC (LON:AGR) Receives GBX 74.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Assura PLC (LON:AGR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 74.75 ($0.98).

Several equities analysts have commented on AGR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Assura in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 75 ($0.99) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 79 ($1.04) to GBX 81 ($1.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 81 ($1.07) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Assura stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 78.50 ($1.03). 1,283,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 77.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 71.93. Assura has a 1-year low of GBX 53.80 ($0.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 80.20 ($1.05).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.69. Assura’s payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 285,000 shares of Assura stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03), for a total value of £222,300 ($292,423.05).

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

