Asura Coin Achieves Market Cap of $5,359.00 (ASA)

Asura Coin (CURRENCY:ASA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, Asura Coin has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. Asura Coin has a total market capitalization of $5,359.00 and $119.00 worth of Asura Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asura Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, LATOKEN and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Asura Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.96 or 0.03138786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00203023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00124123 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Asura Coin Profile

Asura Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,932,400 tokens. Asura Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@asuracoin . Asura Coin’s official website is asuracoin.io . Asura Coin’s official Twitter account is @asuracoin . The Reddit community for Asura Coin is /r/AsuraCoin

Asura Coin Token Trading

Asura Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asura Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asura Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asura Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Asura Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asura Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.