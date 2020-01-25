Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.
ASUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Asure Software from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.
Asure Software stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.72. 51,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $139.99 million, a PE ratio of -14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.
In related news, Director Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 87,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $744,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Randall Waterfield sold 15,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $132,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 602,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,344. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asure Software stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.43% of Asure Software as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.80% of the company’s stock.
About Asure Software
Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.
