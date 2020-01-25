Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

ASUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Asure Software from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Asure Software stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.72. 51,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $139.99 million, a PE ratio of -14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $24.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asure Software will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Red Oak Partners, Llc sold 87,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $744,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Randall Waterfield sold 15,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $132,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 602,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,344. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asure Software stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.43% of Asure Software as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

