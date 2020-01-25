Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.35

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as high as $1.36. Athersys shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 658,126 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.92.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $202.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.33.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Athersys had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 458.03%. The company had revenue of ($0.36) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 million.

In other news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 23,862 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 87,101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 33,985 shares in the last quarter. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

