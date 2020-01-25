Atomic Wallet Coin Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $606,875.00 and approximately $1,684.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.70 or 0.03138122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00202768 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029517 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00124292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,043,706 tokens. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet

Atomic Wallet Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

