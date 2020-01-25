Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Trading 7.4% Higher

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) shares traded up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.22 and last traded at $16.11, 177,541 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 121,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.53.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Guy Cavet sold 6,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $103,093.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,187.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Atreca during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Atreca by 261.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Atreca during the second quarter worth about $106,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Atreca during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Atreca during the second quarter worth about $144,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atreca Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

