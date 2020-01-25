AtriCure’s (ATRC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $48.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATRC. BTIG Research restated an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered AtriCure from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AtriCure from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AtriCure presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of AtriCure stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.57. 457,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,075. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.62 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.27.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 25,471 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $916,956.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,825,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 11,705 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $351,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,341,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,219 shares of company stock worth $5,929,763 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 4,185.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,256 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 373,336 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the second quarter worth about $10,825,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 418.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 423,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,632,000 after acquiring an additional 341,689 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 25.9% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 850,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,199,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 17.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 988,987 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,665,000 after acquiring an additional 145,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

