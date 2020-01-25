Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $84.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALV. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a hold rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Autoliv from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Autoliv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.09.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of ALV traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.35. 567,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,414. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.04 and its 200 day moving average is $77.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $61.07 and a 1-year high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Autoliv by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,147,000 after purchasing an additional 250,137 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Autoliv by 52.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 843,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,548,000 after buying an additional 288,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Autoliv by 42.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after buying an additional 75,737 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Autoliv by 10.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,843,000 after buying an additional 15,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Autoliv by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 132,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.