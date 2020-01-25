AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives $1,255.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,255.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 price objective (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1,196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO traded down $25.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,140.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,668. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,185.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,141.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $803.28 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.74 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 66.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

